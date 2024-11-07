Droms Strauss Advisors Inc. MO ADV Has $2.82 Million Stock Position in iShares Global Infrastructure ETF (NASDAQ:IGF)

Droms Strauss Advisors Inc. MO ADV trimmed its position in iShares Global Infrastructure ETF (NASDAQ:IGF – Free Report) by 8.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 51,722 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,559 shares during the quarter. iShares Global Infrastructure ETF makes up 1.0% of Droms Strauss Advisors Inc. MO ADV’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Droms Strauss Advisors Inc. MO ADV’s holdings in iShares Global Infrastructure ETF were worth $2,815,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Global Infrastructure ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Quent Capital LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Global Infrastructure ETF by 60.7% during the 3rd quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 638 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 241 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Global Infrastructure ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $45,000. First PREMIER Bank acquired a new position in shares of iShares Global Infrastructure ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $76,000. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Global Infrastructure ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $139,000.

Get iShares Global Infrastructure ETF alerts:

iShares Global Infrastructure ETF Trading Down 0.6 %

iShares Global Infrastructure ETF stock opened at $53.54 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $53.82 and a 200-day moving average of $50.99. iShares Global Infrastructure ETF has a 1 year low of $43.13 and a 1 year high of $55.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.20 and a beta of 0.80.

About iShares Global Infrastructure ETF

The iShares Global Infrastructure ETF (IGF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Global Infrastructure index, a market-cap-weighted index of global infrastructure companies. IGF was launched on Dec 10, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IGF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Global Infrastructure ETF (NASDAQ:IGF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Global Infrastructure ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Global Infrastructure ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.