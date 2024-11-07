Droms Strauss Advisors Inc. MO ADV Has $401,000 Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG)

Droms Strauss Advisors Inc. MO ADV lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG – Free Report) by 3.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,729 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 112 shares during the quarter. Droms Strauss Advisors Inc. MO ADV’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF were worth $401,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Davis Capital Management acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 833.3% during the 3rd quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 252 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the period. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 176.2% during the 3rd quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 279 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Viewpoint Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $51,000.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of EFG opened at $100.72 on Thursday. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $67.58 and a 52-week high of $85.81. The firm has a market cap of $11.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.36 and a beta of 0.97. The business’s fifty day moving average is $104.59 and its 200-day moving average is $103.48.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

