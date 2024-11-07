Droms Strauss Advisors Inc. MO ADV Sells 3,876 Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Droms Strauss Advisors Inc. MO ADV decreased its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 91,582 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,876 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF comprises 18.7% of Droms Strauss Advisors Inc. MO ADV’s holdings, making the stock its largest position. Droms Strauss Advisors Inc. MO ADV’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $52,826,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quent Capital LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 14,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,400,000 after acquiring an additional 899 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 4.5% in the first quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 1,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $980,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Staley Capital Advisers Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 12.6% during the first quarter. Staley Capital Advisers Inc. now owns 1,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $685,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC boosted its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 114.1% during the first quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 6,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,400,000 after purchasing an additional 3,446 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gallacher Capital Management LLC grew its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 4.9% in the first quarter. Gallacher Capital Management LLC now owns 4,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,582,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $595.65 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $513.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.23 and a beta of 0.99. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $435.37 and a 12-month high of $595.65. The business’s 50 day moving average is $572.83 and its 200-day moving average is $551.48.

About iShares Core S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

