Ducommun (NYSE:DCO) Hits New 12-Month High – What’s Next?

Ducommun Incorporated (NYSE:DCO – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $71.50 and last traded at $71.50, with a volume of 348 shares. The stock had previously closed at $65.65.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have commented on DCO. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Ducommun from $72.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 18th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ducommun from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, August 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Ducommun from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $64.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Ducommun has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $70.75.

Ducommun Trading Up 3.1 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a current ratio of 3.06. The stock has a market cap of $998.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.49 and a beta of 1.39. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $63.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $60.75.

Ducommun (NYSE:DCO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The aerospace company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.20. Ducommun had a net margin of 2.95% and a return on equity of 6.79%. The company had revenue of $197.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $194.57 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.54 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Ducommun Incorporated will post 2.97 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ducommun

In other Ducommun news, VP Jerry L. Redondo sold 3,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.69, for a total transaction of $200,277.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 63,826 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,873,599.94. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, VP Jerry L. Redondo sold 3,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.69, for a total value of $200,277.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 63,826 shares in the company, valued at $3,873,599.94. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Stephen G. Oswald sold 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.32, for a total value of $79,584.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 341,151 shares in the company, valued at $22,625,134.32. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 5,270 shares of company stock valued at $329,295. 8.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ducommun

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its stake in shares of Ducommun by 49.7% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 24,918 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,278,000 after buying an additional 8,273 shares during the period. First Eagle Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Ducommun by 7.6% in the first quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 219,479 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $11,259,000 after acquiring an additional 15,494 shares during the period. RDST Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ducommun by 16.8% during the second quarter. RDST Capital LLC now owns 540,290 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $31,369,000 after acquiring an additional 77,595 shares in the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Ducommun by 70.4% during the second quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 112,664 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $6,541,000 after purchasing an additional 46,544 shares during the period. Finally, Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC grew its position in Ducommun by 111.5% in the 3rd quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC now owns 20,304 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,337,000 after purchasing an additional 10,702 shares during the period. 92.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Ducommun

Ducommun Incorporated provides engineering and manufacturing services for products and applications used primarily in the aerospace and defense, industrial, medical, and other industries in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Electronic Systems and Structural Systems. The Electronic Systems segment provides cable assemblies and interconnect systems; printed circuit board assemblies; electronic, electromechanical, and mechanical components and assemblies, as well as lightning diversion systems; and radar enclosures, aircraft avionics racks, shipboard communications and control enclosures, printed circuit board assemblies, cable assemblies, wire harnesses, interconnect systems, lightning diversion strips, surge suppressors, conformal shields, and other assemblies.

Further Reading

