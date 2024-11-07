Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) Stock Holdings Increased by Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC

Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Free Report) by 6.6% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 42,463 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,643 shares during the quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $4,896,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Fortitude Family Office LLC boosted its stake in Duke Energy by 69.6% during the 2nd quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 290 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Olistico Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Duke Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Duke Energy in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Cedar Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 101.2% in the 1st quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC now owns 336 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EntryPoint Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Duke Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 65.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Duke Energy Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of Duke Energy stock opened at $113.62 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $87.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.92, a P/E/G ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.47. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $115.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $108.61. Duke Energy Co. has a 52-week low of $86.61 and a 52-week high of $121.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.53.

Duke Energy Announces Dividend

Duke Energy ( NYSE:DUK Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The utilities provider reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.16. Duke Energy had a net margin of 14.29% and a return on equity of 9.71%. The firm had revenue of $7.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.84 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.91 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Investors of record on Friday, November 15th will be issued a $1.045 dividend. This represents a $4.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 15th. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 76.98%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on Duke Energy from $108.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Duke Energy in a report on Thursday, September 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $138.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $135.00 price objective on shares of Duke Energy in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $102.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Finally, Scotiabank increased their price objective on Duke Energy from $104.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $121.85.

Duke Energy Company Profile

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through two segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure (EU&I), and Gas Utilities and Infrastructure (GU&I). The EU&I segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest.

