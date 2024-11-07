Duolingo (NASDAQ:DUOL) Stock Price Expected to Rise, Barclays Analyst Says

Duolingo (NASDAQ:DUOL – Get Free Report) had its target price upped by investment analysts at Barclays from $183.00 to $295.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s price target would suggest a potential downside of 8.62% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on DUOL. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price target on shares of Duolingo in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Duolingo to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Duolingo from $271.00 to $351.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Bank of America increased their price objective on Duolingo from $292.00 to $298.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Duolingo from $255.00 to $303.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $305.22.

Shares of DUOL stock traded up $3.98 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $322.83. 393,873 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 698,096. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $266.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $220.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 3.28 and a current ratio of 3.28. Duolingo has a 12-month low of $145.05 and a 12-month high of $323.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 224.29 and a beta of 0.79.

Duolingo (NASDAQ:DUOL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.13. Duolingo had a return on equity of 9.64% and a net margin of 10.44%. The company had revenue of $192.59 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $189.19 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.06 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 39.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Duolingo will post 1.87 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Natalie Glance sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.91, for a total transaction of $421,365.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 138,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,838,616.60. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Matthew Skaruppa sold 17,591 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.27, for a total transaction of $3,646,086.57. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 88,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,417,183.12. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Natalie Glance sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.91, for a total transaction of $421,365.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 138,260 shares in the company, valued at $38,838,616.60. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 68,874 shares of company stock valued at $15,332,342. Insiders own 18.30% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Duality Advisers LP purchased a new stake in Duolingo during the 1st quarter worth $287,000. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of Duolingo by 261.8% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 3,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $803,000 after acquiring an additional 2,634 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in Duolingo by 1.3% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 60,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,257,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC grew its stake in Duolingo by 19.8% during the 1st quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Qsemble Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Duolingo during the 1st quarter worth approximately $528,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.59% of the company’s stock.

Duolingo, Inc operates as a mobile learning platform in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers courses in 40 different languages, including Spanish, English, French, German, Italian, Portuguese, Japanese, and Chinese through its Duolingo app. It also provides a digital English language proficiency assessment exam.

