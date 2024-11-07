DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) Given Average Rating of “Reduce” by Brokerages

DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Reduce” by the nine ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $20.11.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on DXC. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on DXC Technology from $17.50 to $22.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of DXC Technology from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of DXC Technology from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th.

DXC opened at $21.43 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $3.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.67. DXC Technology has a 12 month low of $14.78 and a 12 month high of $25.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.39.

DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $3.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.14 billion. DXC Technology had a return on equity of 19.20% and a net margin of 0.60%. On average, research analysts expect that DXC Technology will post 2.89 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Christopher Anthony Voci sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.37, for a total value of $53,425.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 83,746 shares in the company, valued at $1,789,652.02. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other DXC Technology news, EVP Mary E. Finch sold 31,047 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.36, for a total transaction of $601,069.92. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 325,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,304,874.40. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Christopher Anthony Voci sold 2,500 shares of DXC Technology stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.37, for a total transaction of $53,425.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 83,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,789,652.02. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DXC. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its stake in DXC Technology by 11.5% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 578,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,279,000 after buying an additional 59,751 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in DXC Technology in the 1st quarter valued at $1,452,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its holdings in DXC Technology by 16.9% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 133,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,804,000 after purchasing an additional 19,240 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in DXC Technology by 41.8% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 327,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,937,000 after purchasing an additional 96,398 shares during the period. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of DXC Technology in the first quarter valued at about $2,982,000. 96.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DXC Technology Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology services and solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Australia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Global Business Services (GBS) and Global Infrastructure Services (GIS).

