DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) Releases FY25 Earnings Guidance

DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY25 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.00-3.25 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.87. The company issued revenue guidance of $12.9-13.1 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $12.88 billion. DXC Technology also updated its Q3 guidance to $0.75-0.80 EPS.

DXC Technology Stock Up 5.4 %

DXC Technology stock traded up $1.15 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $22.58. The stock had a trading volume of 2,064,677 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,121,340. The company has a market capitalization of $4.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.41, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $20.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.39. DXC Technology has a one year low of $14.78 and a one year high of $25.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.21.

DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $3.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.14 billion. DXC Technology had a net margin of 0.60% and a return on equity of 19.20%. On average, analysts expect that DXC Technology will post 2.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have issued reports on DXC shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of DXC Technology from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of DXC Technology from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of DXC Technology from $17.50 to $22.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.11.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Christopher Anthony Voci sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.37, for a total value of $53,425.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 83,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,789,652.02. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other DXC Technology news, EVP Mary E. Finch sold 31,047 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.36, for a total transaction of $601,069.92. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 325,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,304,874.40. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Christopher Anthony Voci sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.37, for a total transaction of $53,425.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 83,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,789,652.02. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

DXC Technology Company Profile

DXC Technology Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology services and solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Australia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Global Business Services (GBS) and Global Infrastructure Services (GIS).

Featured Articles

