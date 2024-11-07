Dynatrace (NYSE:DT) Receives Buy Rating from Rosenblatt Securities

Rosenblatt Securities restated their buy rating on shares of Dynatrace (NYSE:DT – Free Report) in a research note published on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. Rosenblatt Securities currently has a $65.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Wedbush assumed coverage on shares of Dynatrace in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $67.00 price objective for the company. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Dynatrace in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $52.00 price target for the company. BTIG Research upped their price objective on Dynatrace from $57.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Dynatrace in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Dynatrace from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Dynatrace has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.46.

Dynatrace Stock Down 5.3 %

Dynatrace stock traded down $2.99 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $53.50. The company had a trading volume of 2,556,116 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,313,087. The company has a 50 day moving average of $52.77 and a 200-day moving average of $48.29. The firm has a market cap of $15.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 108.64, a PEG ratio of 8.02 and a beta of 1.06. Dynatrace has a 52 week low of $39.42 and a 52 week high of $61.41.

Dynatrace (NYSE:DT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $399.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $392.22 million. Dynatrace had a return on equity of 9.77% and a net margin of 10.36%. Dynatrace’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.16 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Dynatrace will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Dynatrace

In other news, EVP Dan Zugelder sold 11,022 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.71, for a total value of $547,903.62. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 217,465 shares in the company, valued at $10,810,185.15. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO Rick M. Mcconnell sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.50, for a total transaction of $2,575,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 650,587 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,505,230.50. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Dan Zugelder sold 11,022 shares of Dynatrace stock in a transaction on Friday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.71, for a total transaction of $547,903.62. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 217,465 shares in the company, valued at $10,810,185.15. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 66,022 shares of company stock worth $3,397,904. Insiders own 0.59% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Dynatrace by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,945,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,297,777,000 after purchasing an additional 1,680,971 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of Dynatrace by 89.7% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 48,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,251,000 after purchasing an additional 22,928 shares during the last quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. boosted its stake in shares of Dynatrace by 640.8% during the first quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 182,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,469,000 after purchasing an additional 157,739 shares in the last quarter. Diversify Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Dynatrace during the second quarter worth $1,295,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in Dynatrace by 1,146.0% in the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 2,208,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,792,000 after buying an additional 2,030,915 shares during the period. 94.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Dynatrace

Dynatrace, Inc provides a security platform for multicloud environments in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates Dynatrace, a security platform, which provides application and microservices monitoring, runtime application security, infrastructure monitoring, log management and analytics, digital experience monitoring, digital business analytics, and cloud automation.

See Also

