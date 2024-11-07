Eagle Eye Solutions Group (LON:EYE) Shares Pass Above 50 Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Shares of Eagle Eye Solutions Group plc (LON:EYEGet Free Report) passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 461.52 ($6.01) and traded as high as GBX 467.40 ($6.08). Eagle Eye Solutions Group shares last traded at GBX 467 ($6.08), with a volume of 3,324 shares.

Separately, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “house stock” rating on shares of Eagle Eye Solutions Group in a report on Monday, September 9th.

The firm has a market capitalization of £136.24 million, a P/E ratio of 2,747.06 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.54. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 461.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 470.82.

Eagle Eye Solutions Group Company Profile

Eagle Eye Solutions Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides marketing technology software as a service (SaaS) solution in the United Kingdom, the United States, Canada, Australia, rest of Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers Eagle Eye AIR platform, an API-based SaaS platform, which provides promotions, loyalty, and gifting solutions to its customers; Eagle Eye API Documentation; Eagle Eye Promote that provides businesses with a platform to manage the set-up and execution of digital and physical promotions across various customer touchpoints; Eagle Eye Reward to build and deploy loyalty or customer engagement proposition; and Eagle Eye Gift for retailers to create and control digital and physical gift cards through web-based stored value management systems, and consumer and B2B portals.

