Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:CEV) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.05

Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:CEV – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, November 1st, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 11th will be given a dividend of 0.05 per share on Monday, November 18th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.76%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 8th.

Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust has decreased its dividend by an average of 7.9% per year over the last three years.

Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust Trading Down 0.9 %

NYSE CEV opened at $10.42 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $10.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.81. Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust has a 12-month low of $9.21 and a 12-month high of $11.29.

In other Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust news, major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. sold 23,665 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.03, for a total transaction of $261,024.95. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 938,547 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,352,173.41. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 188,134 shares of company stock worth $2,046,247.

Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. It invests in the fixed income markets. The fund invests primarily in debt securities issued by education, hospital, housing, insured-education, insured-electric utilities, insured-hospital, insured-transportation, insured-water and sewer, transportation, and other sectors.

