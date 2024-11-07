Economic Investment Trust Limited Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.30 (TSE:EVT)

Economic Investment Trust Limited (TSE:EVT – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, November 5th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, December 16th will be given a dividend of 0.30 per share on Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 16th.

Economic Investment Trust Stock Performance

EVT stock opened at C$170.00 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$164.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$152.11. Economic Investment Trust has a 52 week low of C$131.40 and a 52 week high of C$170.00. The company has a market capitalization of C$955.40 million, a PE ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.75.

Insider Activity at Economic Investment Trust

In other news, insider Economic Investment Trust Limited acquired 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$161.40 per share, with a total value of C$32,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$32,280. 79.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Economic Investment Trust

Economic Investment Trust Limited is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the S&P/TSX Composite Index, MSCI World Index, and S&P 500 Index.

