Efstathios A. Kouninis Sells 528 Shares of Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA) Stock

Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA – Get Free Report) CAO Efstathios A. Kouninis sold 528 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.00, for a total transaction of $43,824.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Efstathios A. Kouninis also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, October 25th, Efstathios A. Kouninis sold 303 shares of Pegasystems stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.00, for a total transaction of $24,543.00.

Shares of PEGA opened at $85.70 on Thursday. Pegasystems Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $44.00 and a fifty-two week high of $87.19. The company has a market capitalization of $7.35 billion, a PE ratio of 62.55 and a beta of 1.06. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $72.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $65.50.

Pegasystems ( NASDAQ:PEGA Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The technology company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.04. Pegasystems had a return on equity of 37.83% and a net margin of 8.29%. The firm had revenue of $325.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $326.16 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.14 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Pegasystems Inc. will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 1st were given a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 1st. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.14%. Pegasystems’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.76%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PEGA. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Pegasystems in the 2nd quarter valued at $67,968,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Pegasystems by 266.8% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 390,580 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $23,641,000 after acquiring an additional 284,095 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Pegasystems by 104.5% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 554,777 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,381,000 after acquiring an additional 283,508 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Pegasystems by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,369,237 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $347,067,000 after purchasing an additional 250,273 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Pegasystems by 77.8% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 499,532 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,273,000 after purchasing an additional 218,599 shares in the last quarter. 46.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PEGA has been the topic of a number of research reports. Loop Capital upgraded Pegasystems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $68.00 to $84.00 in a report on Thursday, August 1st. JMP Securities raised Pegasystems from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $85.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Wedbush increased their price objective on shares of Pegasystems from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Pegasystems from $74.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on shares of Pegasystems from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Pegasystems currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $85.90.

Pegasystems Inc develops, markets, licenses, hosts, and supports enterprise software in the United States, rest of the Americas, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company provides Pega Infinity, a software portfolio comprising of Pega Customer Decision Hub, a real-time AI-powered decision engine to enhance customer acquisition and experiences across inbound, outbound, and paid media channels; Pega Customer Service to anticipate customer needs, connect customers to people and systems, and automate customer interactions to evolve the customer service experience, as well as to allow enterprises to deliver interactions across channels and enhance employee productivity; and Pega Platform, an intelligent automation software for increasing efficiency of clients’ processes and workflows.

