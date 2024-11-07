eHealth (NASDAQ:EHTH) Upgraded by StockNews.com to “Hold” Rating

eHealth (NASDAQ:EHTH – Get Free Report) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Craig Hallum cut their price target on shares of eHealth from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of eHealth from $5.00 to $2.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th.

Get eHealth alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on EHTH

eHealth Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:EHTH opened at $5.02 on Tuesday. eHealth has a 52-week low of $3.58 and a 52-week high of $9.45. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $4.33 and a 200 day moving average of $4.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $147.61 million, a PE ratio of -1.86 and a beta of 0.49.

eHealth (NASDAQ:EHTH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The financial services provider reported ($1.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.85) by ($0.38). eHealth had a negative net margin of 6.32% and a negative return on equity of 4.03%. The business had revenue of $65.86 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $55.79 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that eHealth will post -1.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of eHealth

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Summit Securities Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of eHealth during the second quarter worth about $53,000. Point72 DIFC Ltd raised its stake in eHealth by 3,996.8% in the second quarter. Point72 DIFC Ltd now owns 12,741 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 12,430 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its stake in eHealth by 76.7% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 13,323 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 5,782 shares in the last quarter. Algert Global LLC raised its stake in eHealth by 76.6% in the second quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 18,392 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 7,980 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in eHealth by 15.5% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 38,170 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $173,000 after buying an additional 5,120 shares in the last quarter. 79.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

eHealth Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

eHealth, Inc operates a health insurance marketplace that provides consumer engagement, education, and health insurance enrollment solutions in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Medicare; and Employer and Individual. The Medicare segment offers sale of Medicare-related health insurance plans, which includes Medicare advantage, Medicare Supplement, and Medicare Part D prescription drug plans to Medicare-eligible customers including but not limited to, dental, and vision insurance, as well as advertising program for marketing and other services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for eHealth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for eHealth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.