Endava plc (NYSE:DAVA) Shares Purchased by Malaga Cove Capital LLC

Malaga Cove Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Endava plc (NYSE:DAVA – Free Report) by 5.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 36,617 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,858 shares during the quarter. Malaga Cove Capital LLC’s holdings in Endava were worth $935,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Endava in the first quarter valued at approximately $832,000. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in Endava in the 2nd quarter valued at $941,000. Horrell Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Endava by 76.5% during the 3rd quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. now owns 150,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,831,000 after purchasing an additional 65,000 shares during the period. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Endava by 9.8% during the first quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 311,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,868,000 after purchasing an additional 27,797 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Endava during the first quarter worth $841,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.23% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on DAVA shares. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on Endava from $42.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 20th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Endava from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Endava from $41.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Guggenheim lowered their price objective on shares of Endava from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Susquehanna dropped their price objective on Endava from $66.00 to $55.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $41.21.

Endava Stock Up 3.7 %

Shares of Endava stock opened at $24.48 on Thursday. Endava plc has a twelve month low of $23.28 and a twelve month high of $81.06. The stock has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.00 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $27.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.60.

Endava (NYSE:DAVA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, September 19th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $245.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $248.65 million. Endava had a return on equity of 2.75% and a net margin of 2.30%. Equities research analysts forecast that Endava plc will post 0.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Endava Profile

Endava plc provides technology services for clients in the consumer products, healthcare, mobility, and retail verticals in North America, Europe, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It offers ideation and production services in the payments and financial services, telecommunications, media, and technology verticals; and business analysis, data analytics, program management, digital product strategy, private equity value enhancement, IT strategy, architecture, extended reality, machine learning and artificial intelligence, product design, and user experience and visual design services.

