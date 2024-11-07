EnerSys (NYSE:ENS) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.05 EPS

EnerSys (NYSE:ENS – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The industrial products company reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.05, Briefing.com reports. EnerSys had a net margin of 7.73% and a return on equity of 19.98%. The business had revenue of $883.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $891.78 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.84 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis.

EnerSys Stock Down 6.0 %

Shares of ENS traded down $6.12 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $95.78. 661,741 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 245,018. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 2.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. EnerSys has a twelve month low of $83.27 and a twelve month high of $112.53. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $99.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $100.66. The stock has a market cap of $3.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.48, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.24.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently commented on ENS. StockNews.com cut EnerSys from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Roth Mkm restated a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on shares of EnerSys in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. Finally, Roth Capital upgraded EnerSys to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $118.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other EnerSys news, insider Chad C. Uplinger sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.87, for a total transaction of $50,435.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 17,175 shares in the company, valued at $1,732,442.25. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO David M. Shaffer sold 17,600 shares of EnerSys stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.08, for a total value of $1,761,408.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 226,540 shares in the company, valued at $22,672,123.20. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Chad C. Uplinger sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.87, for a total transaction of $50,435.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 17,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,732,442.25. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 22,700 shares of company stock worth $2,271,843. Corporate insiders own 1.61% of the company’s stock.

EnerSys Company Profile

EnerSys engages in the provision of stored energy solutions for industrial applications worldwide. It operates in four segments: Energy Systems, Motive Power, Specialty, and New Ventures. The Energy Systems segment offers uninterruptible power systems (UPS) applications for computer and computer-controlled systems, as well as telecommunications systems; switchgear and electrical control systems used in industrial facilities and electric utilities, large-scale energy storage, and energy pipelines; integrated power solutions and services to broadband, telecom, data center, and renewable and industrial customers; and thermally managed cabinets and enclosures for electronic equipment and batteries.

