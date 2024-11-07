EnerSys (NYSE:ENS) Updates Q3 2025 Earnings Guidance

EnerSys (NYSE:ENS – Get Free Report) issued an update on its third quarter 2025 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 2.200-2.300 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 2.310. The company issued revenue guidance of $920.0 million-$960.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $959.6 million. EnerSys also updated its FY 2025 guidance to 8.750-9.050 EPS.

EnerSys Stock Performance

Shares of ENS traded up $2.76 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $101.85. The company had a trading volume of 581,749 shares, compared to its average volume of 243,080. The firm has a market cap of $4.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.37, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.24. The business has a fifty day moving average of $99.89 and a 200-day moving average of $100.65. EnerSys has a 12 month low of $83.27 and a 12 month high of $112.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 2.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Get EnerSys alerts:

EnerSys (NYSE:ENS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The industrial products company reported $1.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.01. EnerSys had a net margin of 7.73% and a return on equity of 19.98%. The company had revenue of $852.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $877.52 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.89 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that EnerSys will post 8.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ENS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of EnerSys from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Roth Capital raised shares of EnerSys to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. Finally, Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price target on shares of EnerSys in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $118.00.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on EnerSys

Insider Buying and Selling at EnerSys

In other EnerSys news, insider Chad C. Uplinger sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.87, for a total value of $50,435.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 17,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,732,442.25. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other EnerSys news, insider Chad C. Uplinger sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.87, for a total value of $50,435.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 17,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,732,442.25. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO David M. Shaffer sold 2,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $240,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 244,140 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,414,000. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 22,700 shares of company stock valued at $2,271,843 in the last ninety days. 1.61% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About EnerSys

(Get Free Report)

EnerSys engages in the provision of stored energy solutions for industrial applications worldwide. It operates in four segments: Energy Systems, Motive Power, Specialty, and New Ventures. The Energy Systems segment offers uninterruptible power systems (UPS) applications for computer and computer-controlled systems, as well as telecommunications systems; switchgear and electrical control systems used in industrial facilities and electric utilities, large-scale energy storage, and energy pipelines; integrated power solutions and services to broadband, telecom, data center, and renewable and industrial customers; and thermally managed cabinets and enclosures for electronic equipment and batteries.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for EnerSys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EnerSys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.