Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG) Announces Earnings Results

Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The semiconductor company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.78 by ($0.01), Briefing.com reports. Entegris had a net margin of 5.61% and a return on equity of 12.03%. The business had revenue of $807.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $832.44 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.68 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Entegris updated its Q4 2024 guidance to 0.750-0.820 EPS and its Q4 guidance to $0.75-0.82 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ ENTG traded up $1.95 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $105.07. The company had a trading volume of 3,388,931 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,655,565. Entegris has a 52 week low of $90.24 and a 52 week high of $147.57. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $108.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $120.97. The stock has a market cap of $15.86 billion, a PE ratio of 69.52, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a current ratio of 3.58.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.38%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 30th. Entegris’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.49%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on ENTG shares. Craig Hallum lowered their target price on shares of Entegris from $150.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Entegris from $145.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Citigroup cut their target price on Entegris from $130.00 to $123.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Entegris from $145.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, KeyCorp cut their price objective on Entegris from $164.00 to $154.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $135.40.

Entegris, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies microcontamination control products, specialty chemicals, and advanced materials handling solutions in North America, Taiwan, China, South Korea, Japan, Europe, and Southeast Asia. It operates in three segments: Materials Solutions (MS); Microcontamination Control (MC); and Advanced Materials Handling (AMH).

