Entrada Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TRDA) Price Target Raised to $28.00 at Oppenheimer

Entrada Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TRDA – Free Report) had its price objective upped by Oppenheimer from $25.00 to $28.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. Oppenheimer currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright boosted their target price on shares of Entrada Therapeutics from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

TRDA stock opened at $18.66 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $16.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.61. Entrada Therapeutics has a one year low of $10.75 and a one year high of $19.78. The stock has a market cap of $694.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.30 and a beta of -0.26.

Entrada Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TRDA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.90. The company had revenue of $94.69 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $55.00 million. Entrada Therapeutics had a net margin of 43.63% and a return on equity of 35.16%. Research analysts anticipate that Entrada Therapeutics will post 0.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Nathan J. Dowden sold 1,904 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.07, for a total value of $28,693.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 125,996 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,898,759.72. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Entrada Therapeutics news, insider Natarajan Sethuraman sold 2,642 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.09, for a total transaction of $39,867.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 183,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,773,783.44. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Nathan J. Dowden sold 1,904 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.07, for a total value of $28,693.28. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 125,996 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,898,759.72. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 10,187 shares of company stock valued at $155,947 over the last quarter. 7.59% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. US Bancorp DE acquired a new position in Entrada Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $42,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Entrada Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $79,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Entrada Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $156,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its stake in Entrada Therapeutics by 427.6% during the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 14,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,000 after acquiring an additional 11,965 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BayBridge Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Entrada Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $464,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.39% of the company’s stock.

Entrada Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops endosomal escape vehicle (EEV) therapeutics for the treatment of multiple neuromuscular diseases. Its EEV platform develops a portfolio of oligonucleotide, antibody, and enzyme-based programs. Its therapeutic candidates, which include ENTR-601-44, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of Duchenne muscular dystrophy; and ENTR-701, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of myotonic dystrophy type 1.

