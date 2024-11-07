EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM) Releases Q4 Earnings Guidance

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM – Get Free Report) updated its fourth quarter earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.70-2.78 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.70. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.205-1.215 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.15 billion. EPAM Systems also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 10.730-10.810 EPS.

EPAM Systems Trading Up 15.5 %

EPAM traded up $31.50 during trading on Thursday, hitting $234.19. 251,914 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 614,737. EPAM Systems has a 1 year low of $169.43 and a 1 year high of $317.50. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $197.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $198.13. The firm has a market cap of $13.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.16 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a current ratio of 4.84, a quick ratio of 4.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The information technology services provider reported $2.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.26 by $0.19. EPAM Systems had a return on equity of 14.31% and a net margin of 8.86%. The business had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.21 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that EPAM Systems will post 8.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

EPAM Systems announced that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Thursday, August 8th that permits the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the information technology services provider to repurchase up to 4.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

EPAM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of EPAM Systems in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $204.00 price objective for the company. Susquehanna lowered their price objective on EPAM Systems from $260.00 to $240.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on EPAM Systems from $237.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 9th. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $225.00 target price on shares of EPAM Systems in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Finally, Itau BBA Securities upgraded shares of EPAM Systems from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $254.89.

EPAM Systems, Inc provides digital platform engineering and software development services worldwide. The company offers engineering services, including requirements analysis and platform selection, customization, cross-platform migration, implementation, and integration; infrastructure management services, such as software development, testing, performance tuning, deployment, maintenance, and support services.

