Erin N. Kane Sells 5,000 Shares of AdvanSix Inc. (NYSE:ASIX) Stock

AdvanSix Inc. (NYSE:ASIX – Get Free Report) CEO Erin N. Kane sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.37, for a total transaction of $151,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 517,795 shares in the company, valued at $15,725,434.15. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

AdvanSix Stock Performance

ASIX stock opened at $31.72 on Thursday. AdvanSix Inc. has a 1-year low of $20.86 and a 1-year high of $32.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm has a market cap of $847.34 million, a PE ratio of 22.50 and a beta of 1.69. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $29.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.63.

Get AdvanSix alerts:

AdvanSix Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 12th. AdvanSix’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.39%.

Institutional Trading of AdvanSix

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in AdvanSix by 227.0% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 150,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,309,000 after buying an additional 104,587 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners acquired a new stake in shares of AdvanSix during the first quarter worth $702,000. First Eagle Investment Management LLC lifted its position in AdvanSix by 33.0% in the 2nd quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 611,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,006,000 after acquiring an additional 151,470 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in AdvanSix by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 593,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,611,000 after purchasing an additional 30,500 shares during the period. Finally, Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. increased its holdings in AdvanSix by 45.2% during the 2nd quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. now owns 259,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,955,000 after purchasing an additional 80,915 shares in the last quarter. 86.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of AdvanSix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th.

Get Our Latest Research Report on AdvanSix

AdvanSix Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

AdvanSix Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of polymer resins in the United States and internationally. It offers Nylon 6, a polymer resin, which is a synthetic material used to produce fibers, filaments, engineered plastics, and films. The company also provides caprolactam to manufacture polymer resins; ammonium sulfate fertilizers to distributors, farm cooperatives, and retailers; and acetone that are used in the production of adhesives, paints, coatings, solvents, herbicides, and engineered plastic resins, as well as other intermediate chemicals, including phenol, monoisopropylamine, dipropylamine, monoallylamine, alpha-methylstyrene, cyclohexanone, methyl ethyl ketoxime, acetaldehyde oxime, 2-pentanone oxime, cyclohexanol, sulfuric acid, ammonia, and carbon dioxide.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for AdvanSix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AdvanSix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.