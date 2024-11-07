Erin N. Kane Sells 5,000 Shares of AdvanSix Inc. (NYSE:ASIX) Stock

AdvanSix Inc. (NYSE:ASIX – Get Free Report) CEO Erin N. Kane sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.37, for a total transaction of $151,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 517,795 shares in the company, valued at $15,725,434.15. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.
AdvanSix Stock Performance
ASIX stock opened at $31.72 on Thursday. AdvanSix Inc. has a 1-year low of $20.86 and a 1-year high of $32.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm has a market cap of $847.34 million, a PE ratio of 22.50 and a beta of 1.69. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $29.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.63.
AdvanSix Announces Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 12th. AdvanSix’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.39%.
Institutional Trading of AdvanSix
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of AdvanSix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th.
AdvanSix Company Profile
AdvanSix Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of polymer resins in the United States and internationally. It offers Nylon 6, a polymer resin, which is a synthetic material used to produce fibers, filaments, engineered plastics, and films. The company also provides caprolactam to manufacture polymer resins; ammonium sulfate fertilizers to distributors, farm cooperatives, and retailers; and acetone that are used in the production of adhesives, paints, coatings, solvents, herbicides, and engineered plastic resins, as well as other intermediate chemicals, including phenol, monoisopropylamine, dipropylamine, monoallylamine, alpha-methylstyrene, cyclohexanone, methyl ethyl ketoxime, acetaldehyde oxime, 2-pentanone oxime, cyclohexanol, sulfuric acid, ammonia, and carbon dioxide.
