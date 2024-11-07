EVE (NYSE:EVEX) Releases Earnings Results

EVE (NYSE:EVEX – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.01, Zacks reports. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.11) EPS.

EVE Price Performance

EVEX remained flat at $2.89 on Thursday. 93,227 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 135,044. EVE has a twelve month low of $2.33 and a twelve month high of $7.67. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 3.87 and a quick ratio of 3.87. The firm has a market cap of $838.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.02 and a beta of 0.37.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

EVEX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $5.00 price target on shares of EVE in a research report on Tuesday. HC Wainwright started coverage on EVE in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $6.00 target price for the company.

EVE Company Profile

Eve Holding, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops urban air mobility solutions. It is involved in the design and production of electrical vertical take-off and landing vehicles (eVTOLs); provision of eVTOL service and support capabilities, including material services, maintenance, technical support, training, ground handling, and data services; and development of urban air traffic management systems.

