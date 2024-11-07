EVE (NYSE:EVEX) Releases Earnings Results

EVE (NYSE:EVEX – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.01, Zacks reports. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.11) EPS.
EVEX remained flat at $2.89 on Thursday. 93,227 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 135,044. EVE has a twelve month low of $2.33 and a twelve month high of $7.67. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 3.87 and a quick ratio of 3.87. The firm has a market cap of $838.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.02 and a beta of 0.37.
EVEX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $5.00 price target on shares of EVE in a research report on Tuesday. HC Wainwright started coverage on EVE in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $6.00 target price for the company.
Eve Holding, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops urban air mobility solutions. It is involved in the design and production of electrical vertical take-off and landing vehicles (eVTOLs); provision of eVTOL service and support capabilities, including material services, maintenance, technical support, training, ground handling, and data services; and development of urban air traffic management systems.
