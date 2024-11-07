Evercore ISI Has Lowered Expectations for Schneider National (NYSE:SNDR) Stock Price

Schneider National (NYSE:SNDR – Get Free Report) had its price target dropped by analysts at Evercore ISI from $27.00 to $26.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “in-line” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI’s price objective indicates a potential downside of 15.72% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Schneider National from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Bank of America upgraded shares of Schneider National from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $27.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Schneider National from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Schneider National from $26.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, Benchmark increased their price target on Schneider National from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.85.

Shares of SNDR stock traded up $0.41 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $30.85. 5,069 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 820,508. The company has a market cap of $5.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.23. Schneider National has a 1-year low of $20.50 and a 1-year high of $31.07.

Schneider National (NYSE:SNDR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. Schneider National had a net margin of 2.18% and a return on equity of 4.08%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Schneider National will post 0.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Schneider National by 10.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,061,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,964,000 after buying an additional 388,913 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Schneider National by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,013,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,953,000 after acquiring an additional 228,661 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in shares of Schneider National by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 2,914,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,184,000 after purchasing an additional 48,905 shares during the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schneider National by 25.5% in the 2nd quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 2,166,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,334,000 after purchasing an additional 440,545 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in Schneider National by 10.9% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,906,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,053,000 after purchasing an additional 186,857 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.54% of the company’s stock.

Schneider National, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides surface transportation and logistics solutions in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates through three segments: Truckload, Intermodal, and Logistics. The Truckload segment offers over the road freight transportation services primarily through dry van, bulk, temperature-controlled, and flat-bed trailers across either network or dedicated configurations.

