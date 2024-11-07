Evergy (NYSE:EVRG) Updates FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Evergy (NYSE:EVRG – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 3.730-3.930 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 3.840. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Evergy also updated its FY 2025 guidance to 3.920-4.120 EPS.

Evergy Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of Evergy stock traded up $0.13 on Thursday, hitting $61.18. 548,060 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,050,248. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $60.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $57.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. Evergy has a 12-month low of $47.97 and a 12-month high of $62.58. The company has a market cap of $14.07 billion, a PE ratio of 19.02, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.62.

Evergy (NYSE:EVRG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 9th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.32 billion. Evergy had a net margin of 13.12% and a return on equity of 8.50%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.81 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Evergy will post 3.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

EVRG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Evergy from $67.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Evergy in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Evergy from $65.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. UBS Group raised shares of Evergy to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. Finally, Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Evergy in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $67.00 price objective on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Evergy has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.88.

Insider Activity at Evergy

In related news, Director Ann D. Murtlow sold 3,301 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.85, for a total value of $194,263.85. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,847 shares in the company, valued at approximately $167,545.95. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Evergy news, SVP Heather A. Humphrey sold 3,347 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.80, for a total transaction of $196,803.60. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 35,314 shares in the company, valued at $2,076,463.20. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Ann D. Murtlow sold 3,301 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.85, for a total transaction of $194,263.85. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $167,545.95. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 15,884 shares of company stock worth $941,810. Insiders own 3.26% of the company’s stock.

Evergy Company Profile

Evergy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in the United States. The company generates electricity through coal, landfill gas, uranium, and natural gas and oil sources, as well as solar, wind, other renewable sources. It serves residences, commercial firms, industrials, municipalities, and other electric utilities.

