Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSV)

Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSV – Free Report) by 18.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 978,719 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 151,021 shares during the quarter. Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF accounts for 1.1% of Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF were worth $30,145,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF by 11.6% in the third quarter. Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 278,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,574,000 after purchasing an additional 28,881 shares during the period. Arista Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF by 5.4% in the third quarter. Arista Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,654,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,955,000 after purchasing an additional 84,167 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF by 103.5% in the third quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 119,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,667,000 after purchasing an additional 60,558 shares during the period. Oceanside Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF by 2.1% in the third quarter. Oceanside Advisors LLC now owns 359,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,062,000 after purchasing an additional 7,302 shares during the period. Finally, Seaside Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Seaside Wealth Management Inc. now owns 720,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,200,000 after acquiring an additional 29,501 shares during the last quarter.

Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA DFSV opened at $33.16 on Thursday. Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF has a 12 month low of $24.24 and a 12 month high of $33.20. The company has a market capitalization of $3.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.86 and a beta of 1.13. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $30.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.80.

Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF Profile

The Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF (DFSV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in broad and diverse portfolio of US small-cap companies. Stock selection is based on value characteristics and weighted by market capitalization. DFSV was launched on Feb 24, 2022 and is managed by Dimensional.

