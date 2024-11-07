Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC Has $19.05 Million Position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report) by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 148,554 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 746 shares during the quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $19,045,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. QRG Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 67.2% in the second quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,392,000 after buying an additional 4,714 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 13.1% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 43,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,306,000 after buying an additional 5,068 shares during the period. Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. boosted its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 6.7% in the second quarter. Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. now owns 19,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,294,000 after acquiring an additional 1,212 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 29.5% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 219,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,499,000 after acquiring an additional 49,945 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Perspectives Inc boosted its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 0.5% in the second quarter. Financial Perspectives Inc now owns 134,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,945,000 after acquiring an additional 705 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Price Performance

Shares of VYM stock opened at $132.38 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $127.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $122.94. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a one year low of $101.53 and a one year high of $132.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.94 billion, a PE ratio of 15.88 and a beta of 0.70.

About Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

