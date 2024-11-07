Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC Lowers Position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG)

Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC cut its stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Free Report) by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 76,242 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 366 shares during the quarter. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. comprises 0.8% of Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. were worth $21,452,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Forte Capital LLC ADV raised its stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 2.5% in the third quarter. Forte Capital LLC ADV now owns 3,626 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,020,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Catalina Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 3.1% in the third quarter. Catalina Capital Group LLC now owns 3,345 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $941,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 23.7% in the third quarter. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC now owns 11,714 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,354,000 after acquiring an additional 2,247 shares in the last quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 18.1% in the third quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 18,224 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,128,000 after acquiring an additional 2,793 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sentry Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 11.4% in the third quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC now owns 1,042 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $293,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. 85.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Christopher E. Mead sold 2,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $287.00, for a total value of $803,600.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 14,674 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,211,438. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. news, President Michael Robert Pesch sold 7,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $296.20, for a total transaction of $2,103,020.00. Following the sale, the president now owns 33,267 shares in the company, valued at $9,853,685.40. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Christopher E. Mead sold 2,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $287.00, for a total value of $803,600.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 14,674 shares in the company, valued at $4,211,438. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 23,900 shares of company stock worth $6,892,280. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently issued reports on AJG. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $275.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $310.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 20th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $254.00 to $293.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 20th. TD Cowen increased their price objective on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $273.00 to $288.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $272.00 to $286.00 in a report on Friday, July 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $287.00.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Trading Up 2.7 %

NYSE:AJG opened at $290.65 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $63.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.72. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $288.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $272.10. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a 1 year low of $218.63 and a 1 year high of $301.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $2.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.26. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a return on equity of 19.12% and a net margin of 10.40%. The company had revenue of $2.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.78 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.00 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. will post 10.11 EPS for the current year.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 20th. Investors of record on Friday, December 6th will be given a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 6th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.83%. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.71%.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Profile

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance brokerage, consulting, and third-party property/casualty claims settlement and administration services to entities and individuals worldwide. It operates in Brokerage and Risk Management segments. The Brokerage segment offers retail and wholesale insurance and reinsurance brokerage services; assists retail brokers and other non-affiliated brokers in the placement of specialized and hard-to-place insurance; and acts as a brokerage wholesaler, managing general agent, and managing general underwriter for distributing specialized insurance coverages to underwriting enterprises.

