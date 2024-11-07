Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 6,248 Shares of RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 123,606 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,248 shares during the quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in RTX were worth $14,976,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of RTX. Briaud Financial Planning Inc raised its position in shares of RTX by 64.1% in the 2nd quarter. Briaud Financial Planning Inc now owns 256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Lynx Investment Advisory acquired a new stake in shares of RTX in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of RTX in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Fairfield Financial Advisors LTD acquired a new stake in shares of RTX in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Stephens Consulting LLC raised its position in shares of RTX by 34.1% in the 2nd quarter. Stephens Consulting LLC now owns 448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.50% of the company’s stock.

Get RTX alerts:

RTX Price Performance

NYSE:RTX opened at $121.59 on Thursday. RTX Co. has a 1-year low of $78.00 and a 1-year high of $128.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $122.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $112.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $161.83 billion, a PE ratio of 34.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.82.

RTX Dividend Announcement

RTX ( NYSE:RTX Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The company reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.11. RTX had a net margin of 5.97% and a return on equity of 11.96%. The business had revenue of $20.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.84 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.25 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that RTX Co. will post 5.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 12th. Investors of record on Friday, November 15th will be paid a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 15th. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.07%. RTX’s dividend payout ratio is presently 72.00%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

RTX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of RTX from $122.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of RTX from $108.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Susquehanna raised their target price on shares of RTX from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of RTX from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of RTX from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $177.27.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on RTX

About RTX

(Free Report)

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, and Raytheon. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for civil and military aircraft manufacturers and commercial airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation, defense, and commercial space operations.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for RTX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RTX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.