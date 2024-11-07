Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR) Shares Sold by Gulf International Bank UK Ltd

Gulf International Bank UK Ltd cut its position in shares of Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR – Free Report) by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 16,695 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 751 shares during the period. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd’s holdings in Extra Space Storage were worth $3,008,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its stake in Extra Space Storage by 19.3% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 247,203 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,307,000 after acquiring an additional 40,055 shares during the last quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Extra Space Storage during the second quarter worth about $16,026,000. Centersquare Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Extra Space Storage by 1.3% during the first quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 2,546,475 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $341,941,000 after acquiring an additional 32,591 shares during the last quarter. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp acquired a new stake in Extra Space Storage during the second quarter worth about $1,002,000. Finally, Tidal Investments LLC increased its stake in Extra Space Storage by 262.5% during the first quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 12,967 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,906,000 after acquiring an additional 9,390 shares during the last quarter. 99.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Extra Space Storage Trading Down 4.5 %

NYSE:EXR opened at $161.03 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The business’s 50 day moving average is $173.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $161.17. Extra Space Storage Inc. has a 52 week low of $104.88 and a 52 week high of $184.87. The company has a market cap of $34.13 billion, a PE ratio of 42.15, a P/E/G ratio of 6.06 and a beta of 0.87.

Extra Space Storage Announces Dividend

Extra Space Storage ( NYSE:EXR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.03 by ($1.12). The company had revenue of $824.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $826.93 million. Extra Space Storage had a return on equity of 5.51% and a net margin of 25.35%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.02 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Extra Space Storage Inc. will post 8.08 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 16th were issued a $1.62 dividend. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 16th. Extra Space Storage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 169.63%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on EXR shares. Barclays increased their target price on Extra Space Storage from $188.00 to $192.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Extra Space Storage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $162.00 to $204.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. Scotiabank increased their target price on Extra Space Storage from $159.00 to $169.00 and gave the company a “sector underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. StockNews.com lowered Extra Space Storage from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Bank of America lowered Extra Space Storage from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $172.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Extra Space Storage has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $171.07.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Gwyn Goodson Mcneal sold 2,823 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.01, for a total value of $499,699.23. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 32,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,815,663.55. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Extra Space Storage news, EVP Gwyn Goodson Mcneal sold 2,823 shares of Extra Space Storage stock in a transaction on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.01, for a total transaction of $499,699.23. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 32,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,815,663.55. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Joseph D. Margolis sold 7,500 shares of Extra Space Storage stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.52, for a total value of $1,338,900.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 24,190 shares in the company, valued at $4,318,398.80. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 18,970 shares of company stock valued at $3,367,307. Insiders own 1.36% of the company’s stock.

Extra Space Storage Company Profile

Extra Space Storage Inc, headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, is a self-administered and self-managed REIT and a member of the S&P 500. As of December 31, 2023, the Company owned and/or operated 3,714 self-storage stores in 42 states and Washington, DC The Company's stores comprise approximately 2.6 million units and approximately 283.0 million square feet of rentable space operating under the Extra Space, Life Storage and Storage Express brands.

