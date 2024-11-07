Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) Releases Q2 2025 Earnings Guidance

Fabrinet (NYSE:FN – Get Free Report) issued an update on its second quarter 2025 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 2.440-2.520 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 2.440. The company issued revenue guidance of $800.0 million-$820.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $793.5 million. Fabrinet also updated its Q2 guidance to $2.44-$2.52 EPS.

Fabrinet Stock Up 4.3 %

Shares of FN stock traded up $10.70 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $257.43. 302,687 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 489,524. The firm has a market cap of $9.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.20 and a beta of 0.95. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $238.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $231.81. Fabrinet has a fifty-two week low of $159.30 and a fifty-two week high of $278.38.

Fabrinet (NYSE:FN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The technology company reported $2.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.01. Fabrinet had a net margin of 10.28% and a return on equity of 18.50%. The firm had revenue of $804.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $771.24 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.78 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Fabrinet will post 9.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently commented on FN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Fabrinet from $240.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on Fabrinet in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $280.00 price target for the company. B. Riley dropped their price objective on shares of Fabrinet from $196.00 to $194.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on Fabrinet from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Fabrinet presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $248.17.

In other Fabrinet news, CFO Csaba Sverha sold 9,288 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.08, for a total value of $2,508,503.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 19,768 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,338,941.44. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Edward T. Archer sold 8,690 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.26, for a total transaction of $1,914,059.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,835,426.58. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Csaba Sverha sold 9,288 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.08, for a total value of $2,508,503.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 19,768 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,338,941.44. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 44,728 shares of company stock worth $11,645,062. 0.38% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Fabrinet provides optical packaging and precision optical, electro-mechanical, and electronic manufacturing services in North America, the Asia-Pacific, and Europe. The company offers a range of advanced optical and electro-mechanical capabilities in the manufacturing process, including process design and engineering, supply chain management, manufacturing, printed circuit board assembly, advanced packaging, integration, final assembly, and testing.

