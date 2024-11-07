Fairfx Group (LON:FFX) Trading 1.2% Higher – Should You Buy?

Fairfx Group PLC (LON:FFX – Get Free Report) shares were up 1.2% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 127 ($1.65) and last traded at GBX 124.50 ($1.62). Approximately 199,885 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 61% from the average daily volume of 518,908 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 123 ($1.60).

Fairfx Group Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of £204.20 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.81. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 124.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 124.50.

About Fairfx Group

FairFX Group Plc, through its subsidiaries, primarily provides foreign exchange payment services to private clients and corporations through prepaid currency cards, travel cash, and international money transfers in the United Kingdom. The company operates a cloud-based peer-to-peer payments platform that enables personal and business customers to make multi-currency payments in a range of currencies, and across a range of FX products through an integrated system.

