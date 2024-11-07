Fidelity High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:FDVV) Reaches New 12-Month High – Should You Buy?

Shares of Fidelity High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:FDVV – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $51.84 and last traded at $51.51, with a volume of 89681 shares. The stock had previously closed at $50.98.

Fidelity High Dividend ETF Trading Up 1.3 %

The stock has a market cap of $2.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.51 and a beta of 0.82. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $50.37 and its 200-day moving average is $48.23.

Get Fidelity High Dividend ETF alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FDVV. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in Fidelity High Dividend ETF by 11.6% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 2,768,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,229,000 after acquiring an additional 287,984 shares during the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. raised its position in Fidelity High Dividend ETF by 17.2% during the first quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 1,163,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,744,000 after acquiring an additional 170,970 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Fidelity High Dividend ETF by 35.7% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,020,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,739,000 after purchasing an additional 268,292 shares in the last quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Fidelity High Dividend ETF by 38.5% in the third quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC now owns 759,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,479,000 after buying an additional 211,267 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in Fidelity High Dividend ETF by 40.1% in the 1st quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 618,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,013,000 after purchasing an additional 176,990 shares during the last quarter.

About Fidelity High Dividend ETF

The Fidelity High Dividend ETF (FDVV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Fidelity High Dividend index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap companies that exhibit positive dividend characteristics, with overweights to sectors that exhibit higher dividend yield. FDVV was launched on Sep 12, 2016 and is managed by Fidelity.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity High Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity High Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.