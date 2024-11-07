FIGS (NYSE:FIGS) Receives Market Perform Rating from Telsey Advisory Group

Telsey Advisory Group reiterated their market perform rating on shares of FIGS (NYSE:FIGS – Free Report) in a report issued on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $7.00 target price on the stock.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on FIGS from $4.25 to $4.75 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, FIGS currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.60.

FIGS opened at $6.41 on Monday. FIGS has a 12-month low of $4.30 and a 12-month high of $7.98. The stock has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.10, a PEG ratio of 83.33 and a beta of 1.44. The business has a 50 day moving average of $6.17 and a 200-day moving average of $5.71.

FIGS (NYSE:FIGS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. FIGS had a return on equity of 4.94% and a net margin of 3.39%. The company had revenue of $144.23 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $142.25 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.02 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that FIGS will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Connable Office Inc. increased its stake in shares of FIGS by 77.8% during the third quarter. Connable Office Inc. now owns 52,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $359,000 after purchasing an additional 22,980 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP increased its stake in shares of FIGS by 40.3% during the third quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 22,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,000 after purchasing an additional 6,562 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of FIGS during the third quarter worth approximately $104,000. Malaga Cove Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of FIGS by 18.4% during the third quarter. Malaga Cove Capital LLC now owns 214,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,465,000 after purchasing an additional 33,278 shares during the period. Finally, Pullen Investment Management LLC bought a new position in FIGS during the 3rd quarter worth $525,000. Institutional investors own 92.21% of the company’s stock.

FIGS, Inc operates as a direct-to-consumer healthcare apparel and lifestyle company in the United States and internationally. It designs and sells healthcare apparel and scrubwear and non-scrubwear offerings, such as outerwear, underscrubs, footwear, compression socks, lab coats, loungewear, and other apparel.

