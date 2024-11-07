Financial Contrast: BIT Mining (NYSE:BTCM) vs. Marin Software (NASDAQ:MRIN)

Insider and Institutional Ownership

5.3% of BIT Mining shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 9.4% of Marin Software shares are owned by institutional investors. 19.7% of BIT Mining shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 9.3% of Marin Software shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares BIT Mining and Marin Software’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BIT Mining N/A N/A N/A Marin Software -71.93% -71.21% -49.61%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares BIT Mining and Marin Software”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BIT Mining $41.41 million 0.79 -$28.71 million ($1.31) -2.24 Marin Software $16.71 million 0.40 -$21.92 million ($3.93) -0.54

Risk and Volatility

Marin Software has lower revenue, but higher earnings than BIT Mining. BIT Mining is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Marin Software, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

BIT Mining has a beta of 2.5, meaning that its stock price is 150% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Marin Software has a beta of 0.55, meaning that its stock price is 45% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

BIT Mining beats Marin Software on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About BIT Mining

BIT Mining Limited operates as a cryptocurrency mining company in the Mainland China, the United States, and Hong Kong. The company operates in two segments: Data Center and Cryptocurrency Mining. It operates a cryptocurrency mining data center in Ohio with power capacity of 82.5 megawatts; and purchases and deploys bitcoin mining machines. In addition, it engages in online gaming activities; and provision of technology services. The company was formerly known as 500.com Limited and changed its name to BIT Mining Limited in April 2021. BIT Mining Limited was founded in 2001 and is based in Akron, Ohio.

About Marin Software

Marin Software Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise marketing software for advertisers and agencies in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It offers MarinOne, a search, social, and eCommerce advertising platform, as well as self-serves solutions and managed services. The company markets and sells its solutions to advertisers directly, and through advertising agencies that use its platform on behalf of their customers. Marin Software Incorporated was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

