Financial Enhancement Group LLC Acquires New Holdings in Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV)

Financial Enhancement Group LLC bought a new position in Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 36,926 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,080,000. Dover comprises about 1.3% of Financial Enhancement Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. LRI Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dover during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. grew its position in Dover by 4,400.0% in the 2nd quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 180 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Fairscale Capital LLC acquired a new position in Dover during the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Transcendent Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of Dover by 208.0% during the 1st quarter. Transcendent Capital Group LLC now owns 231 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dover in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.46% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Richard J. Tobin sold 25,004 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.96, for a total value of $4,549,727.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 182,928 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,285,578.88. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Richard J. Tobin sold 25,004 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.96, for a total value of $4,549,727.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 182,928 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,285,578.88. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Ivonne M. Cabrera sold 1,220 shares of Dover stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.00, for a total value of $225,700.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 47,060 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,706,100. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 41,042 shares of company stock worth $7,368,578 over the last 90 days. 1.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE DOV opened at $202.56 on Thursday. Dover Co. has a 1 year low of $129.63 and a 1 year high of $204.05. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $188.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $183.42. The company has a market cap of $27.79 billion, a PE ratio of 18.12, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

DOV has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wolfe Research raised Dover from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $227.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, October 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Dover from $210.00 to $212.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. StockNews.com cut Dover from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Dover from $190.00 to $197.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 30th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Dover from $186.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $207.44.

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The company's Engineered Products segment provides various equipment, component, software, solution, and services that are used in vehicle aftermarket, waste handling, industrial automation, aerospace and defense, industrial winch and hoist, and fluid dispensing end-market.

