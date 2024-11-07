Financial Enhancement Group LLC Invests $1.16 Million in Inari Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:NARI)

Financial Enhancement Group LLC purchased a new stake in Inari Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:NARI – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 28,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,155,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Inari Medical by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 61,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,530,000 after purchasing an additional 962 shares in the last quarter. Values First Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Inari Medical in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $128,000. Everence Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Inari Medical during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $315,000. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in Inari Medical by 67.2% during the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 473 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its position in Inari Medical by 22.1% in the 3rd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 16,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $660,000 after purchasing an additional 2,900 shares during the period. 90.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Inari Medical

In other Inari Medical news, CFO Mitch C. Hill sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.13, for a total value of $135,390.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 179,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,105,348. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Mitch C. Hill sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.13, for a total transaction of $135,390.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 179,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,105,348. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Mitch C. Hill sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.99, for a total transaction of $239,950.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 179,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,619,004. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 131,000 shares of company stock valued at $6,161,340. Corporate insiders own 10.60% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NARI has been the topic of several research reports. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Inari Medical from $66.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on Inari Medical from $71.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Truist Financial increased their target price on Inari Medical from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Leerink Partners started coverage on shares of Inari Medical in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $47.00 price target for the company. Finally, Leerink Partnrs raised shares of Inari Medical to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Inari Medical presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.89.

Inari Medical Stock Up 6.4 %

Shares of NARI opened at $53.27 on Thursday. Inari Medical, Inc. has a 52-week low of $36.73 and a 52-week high of $67.13. The stock has a market cap of $3.12 billion, a PE ratio of -39.46 and a beta of 0.96. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $44.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.35.

About Inari Medical

Inari Medical, Inc builds minimally invasive, novel, and catheter-based mechanical thrombectomy devices and accessories for the specific disease states in the United States. The company provides ClotTriever system, which is designed to core, capture, and remove large clots from large vessels for treatment of deep vein thrombosis and peripheral thrombus; FlowTriever system, a large bore catheter-based aspiration and mechanical thrombectomy system to remove large clots from large vessels in the peripheral vasculature for treating pulmonary embolism and other complex venous thromboembolism cases; InThrill system to treat small vessel thrombosis; and LimFlow system for patients who have chronic limb-threatening ischemia with no suitable endovascular or surgical revascularization options and risk of major amputation.

