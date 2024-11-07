Financial Services Advisory Inc Buys 221 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Financial Services Advisory Inc boosted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 6,953 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the period. Financial Services Advisory Inc’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $1,536,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV now owns 29,604 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,539,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the period. Advisor Resource Council raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 26.8% in the third quarter. Advisor Resource Council now owns 25,300 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,588,000 after buying an additional 5,351 shares during the period. Graypoint LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 13,194 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,914,000 after buying an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. Blake Schutter Theil Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $614,000. Finally, Forte Capital LLC ADV increased its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Forte Capital LLC ADV now owns 2,588 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $572,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell 2000 ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Stock Up 5.8 %

NYSEARCA IWM opened at $237.23 on Thursday. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 52 week low of $166.79 and a 52 week high of $237.58. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $219.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $211.30.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.