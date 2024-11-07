Financial Services Advisory Inc Buys 290 Shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Financial Services Advisory Inc raised its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) by 3.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 7,964 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 290 shares during the quarter. Financial Services Advisory Inc’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $807,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at $290,000. Advisor Resource Council bought a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at $361,000. Graypoint LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 7.5% in the third quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 37,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,822,000 after buying an additional 2,634 shares during the last quarter. Prudent Investors Network Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at about $301,000. Finally, Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 4.4% in the third quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC now owns 336,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,099,000 after buying an additional 14,278 shares during the last quarter. 83.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF alerts:

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of AGG stock opened at $97.59 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $100.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $98.56. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $93.53 and a 12 month high of $102.04.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Company Profile

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AGG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.