Financial Services Advisory Inc Has $10.42 Million Position in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK)

Financial Services Advisory Inc lessened its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK – Free Report) by 1.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 106,516 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,022 shares during the quarter. SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF comprises about 2.5% of Financial Services Advisory Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Financial Services Advisory Inc’s holdings in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF were worth $10,416,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Olistico Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 235.5% in the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 406 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.54% of the company’s stock.

JNK opened at $96.44 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $96.83 and a 200-day moving average of $95.45. SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $90.22 and a fifty-two week high of $97.90.

SPDR Barclays High Yield Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Barclays Capital High Yield Bond ETF, seeks to provide investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital High Yield Very Liquid Index (the Index). The Index includes publicly issued United States dollar denominated, non-investment grade, fixed-rate, taxable corporate bonds that have a remaining maturity of at least one year, regardless of optionality, are rated high-yield using the middle rating of Moody’s, S&P, and Fitch, respectively, and have $600 million or more of outstanding face value.

