Financial Services Advisory Inc Trims Stock Position in Invesco Water Resources ETF (NASDAQ:PHO)

Financial Services Advisory Inc cut its holdings in Invesco Water Resources ETF (NASDAQ:PHO – Free Report) by 1.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 13,395 shares of the company’s stock after selling 195 shares during the period. Financial Services Advisory Inc’s holdings in Invesco Water Resources ETF were worth $945,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Invesco Water Resources ETF by 147.7% during the first quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 524,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,888,000 after purchasing an additional 312,475 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in Invesco Water Resources ETF by 1,167.6% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 232,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,457,000 after purchasing an additional 213,881 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in Invesco Water Resources ETF by 159.4% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 302,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,323,000 after acquiring an additional 185,770 shares during the period. Prism Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Invesco Water Resources ETF by 1,504.8% during the second quarter. Prism Advisors Inc. now owns 149,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,725,000 after purchasing an additional 140,486 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its position in Invesco Water Resources ETF by 17.9% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 668,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,398,000 after buying an additional 101,342 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of PHO opened at $72.10 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $69.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $67.66. Invesco Water Resources ETF has a twelve month low of $52.40 and a twelve month high of $72.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.35 billion, a PE ratio of 37.18 and a beta of 0.96.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 23rd were issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 23rd.

PowerShares Water Resources Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that generally correspond to the price yield of the NASDAQ OMX US Water Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund generally will invest at least 90% of its total assets in common stocks that comprise the Underlying Index. The Underlying Index seeks to track the performance of the United States exchange-listed companies that create products designed to conserve and purify water for homes, businesses and industries.

