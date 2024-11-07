Firm Capital Mortgage Investment (TSE:FC) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Firm Capital Mortgage Investment (TSE:FCGet Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported C$0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, reports. The firm had revenue of C$19.08 million during the quarter. Firm Capital Mortgage Investment had a return on equity of 8.50% and a net margin of 74.91%.

Firm Capital Mortgage Investment Stock Down 0.1 %

TSE:FC opened at C$11.26 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.73, a current ratio of 6.11 and a quick ratio of 17.11. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$11.50 and its 200-day moving average price is C$11.20. Firm Capital Mortgage Investment has a 1-year low of C$9.58 and a 1-year high of C$12.16. The firm has a market capitalization of C$413.58 million, a P/E ratio of 11.37 and a beta of 1.04.

Firm Capital Mortgage Investment Company Profile

Firm Capital Mortgage Investment Corporation, through its mortgage banker, Firm Capital Corporation, invests in short-term residential and commercial real estate mortgage loans and real estate related debt investments in Canada. It engages in originating, funding, purchasing, and servicing mortgage investments.

