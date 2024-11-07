First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF (NASDAQ:HYLS) Reaches New 52-Week High – Still a Buy?

First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF (NASDAQ:HYLS – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $42.55 and last traded at $41.57, with a volume of 20397 shares. The stock had previously closed at $41.58.
First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF Stock Up 0.1 %
The company has a fifty day moving average price of $41.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.18.
First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF Dividend Announcement
The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 22nd were paid a $0.2075 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 22nd. This represents a $2.49 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.98%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF
About First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF
The First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF (HYLS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BoFA US High Yield Constrained index. The fund is an actively managed fund holding up to 130% in long positions in high yield bonds it expects to outperform, and up to 30% short positions in issues it expects to underperform.
