First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF (NASDAQ:HYLS) Reaches New 52-Week High – Still a Buy?

First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF (NASDAQ:HYLS – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $42.55 and last traded at $41.57, with a volume of 20397 shares. The stock had previously closed at $41.58.

First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $41.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.18.

First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 22nd were paid a $0.2075 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 22nd. This represents a $2.49 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.98%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF

About First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 57,296.0% during the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 6,800,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $285,340,000 after purchasing an additional 6,788,436 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 227.6% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 214,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,862,000 after acquiring an additional 149,331 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 5.5% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,513,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,108,000 after purchasing an additional 131,309 shares during the period. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 63.5% in the second quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC now owns 199,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,122,000 after purchasing an additional 77,632 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF in the first quarter valued at about $3,155,000.

The First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF (HYLS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BoFA US High Yield Constrained index. The fund is an actively managed fund holding up to 130% in long positions in high yield bonds it expects to outperform, and up to 30% short positions in issues it expects to underperform.

