First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF (NASDAQ:AIRR) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume – What’s Next?

First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF (NASDAQ:AIRR – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Thursday . 509,999 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 185% from the previous session’s volume of 178,687 shares.The stock last traded at $83.52 and had previously closed at $83.96.

First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF Stock Performance

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $74.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $71.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.05 billion, a PE ratio of 23.16 and a beta of 1.25.

Get First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF alerts:

First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 26th were given a dividend of $0.0419 per share. This is an increase from First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. This represents a $0.17 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 26th.

Institutional Trading of First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF

First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF Company Profile

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AIRR. Farther Finance Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF by 80.4% during the 2nd quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 348 shares in the last quarter. ORG Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $194,000. Finally, Register Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $199,000.

(Get Free Report)

The First Trust RBA American Industrial RenaissanceTM ETF (AIRR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in industrials equity. The fund tracks a multifactor-selected index of equities that can benefit from potential regain in market share of US industrial and community banking sector. AIRR was launched on Mar 10, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.