Firstsun Capital Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSUN) Sees Large Volume Increase – What’s Next?

Firstsun Capital Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSUN – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 269,325 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 1,085% from the previous session’s volume of 22,724 shares.The stock last traded at $35.34 and had previously closed at $34.97.
Separately, Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Firstsun Capital Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock.
FirstSun Capital Bancorp operates as a bank holding company for Sunflower Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking and financial services to small and medium-sized companies in Texas, Kansas, Colorado, New Mexico, and Arizona. The company offers deposit products, including noninterest bearing accounts, interest-bearing demand products, checking and savings accounts, money market and term certificate accounts, certificates of deposit, and treasury management products and services.
