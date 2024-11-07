Focused Wealth Management Inc Cuts Stock Holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Focused Wealth Management Inc lessened its holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 23,988 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 840 shares during the quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $2,812,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of XOM. Etfidea LLC boosted its position in Exxon Mobil by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Etfidea LLC now owns 2,669 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $307,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,543 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,559,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Integral Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Exxon Mobil by 2.1% in the second quarter. Integral Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 4,207 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $483,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 15.2% in the second quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 660 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 7.0% during the second quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,343 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $155,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil Price Performance

Shares of NYSE XOM opened at $120.95 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $117.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $116.36. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 12 month low of $95.77 and a 12 month high of $126.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $476.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.06, a PEG ratio of 4.96 and a beta of 0.90.

Exxon Mobil Increases Dividend

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 1st. The oil and gas company reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.91 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $90.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $93.98 billion. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 9.61% and a return on equity of 14.73%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.27 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 7.97 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 14th will be issued a $0.99 dividend. This is a boost from Exxon Mobil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 14th. This represents a $3.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.27%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.32%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on XOM shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $127.00 to $128.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. TD Cowen decreased their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $130.00 to $127.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Evercore ISI upgraded Exxon Mobil to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Exxon Mobil from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $105.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $127.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $129.95.

About Exxon Mobil

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

