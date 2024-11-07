Forte Capital LLC ADV Acquires 460 Shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Forte Capital LLC ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Free Report) by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 18,506 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 460 shares during the quarter. Forte Capital LLC ADV’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $1,921,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CL. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Colgate-Palmolive during the second quarter worth $25,000. Continuum Advisory LLC increased its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 46.5% during the second quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. Reston Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Colgate-Palmolive in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 150.4% in the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 666 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Connections Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $68,000. 80.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Colgate-Palmolive news, Director Martina Hundmejean sold 2,313 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.86, for a total value of $240,228.18. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,220,874.30. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.37% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CL stock opened at $90.21 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.46. Colgate-Palmolive has a twelve month low of $74.67 and a twelve month high of $109.30. The company has a market cap of $73.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.85, a PEG ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 0.42. The business has a fifty day moving average of $101.49 and a 200-day moving average of $98.39.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 18th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 18th. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.31%.

Several research analysts recently commented on CL shares. Jefferies Financial Group cut Colgate-Palmolive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $103.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. StockNews.com raised shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. HSBC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Redburn Atlantic upgraded shares of Colgate-Palmolive to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Colgate-Palmolive from $113.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $105.11.

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

