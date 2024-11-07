Forte Capital LLC ADV Cuts Position in Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH)

Forte Capital LLC ADV lessened its stake in Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH – Free Report) by 5.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,070 shares of the company’s stock after selling 787 shares during the quarter. Forte Capital LLC ADV’s holdings in Molina Healthcare were worth $4,848,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in MOH. Innealta Capital LLC purchased a new position in Molina Healthcare during the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Molina Healthcare during the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. AM Squared Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Molina Healthcare during the 2nd quarter worth about $59,000. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its stake in shares of Molina Healthcare by 96.2% during the 3rd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 206 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Molina Healthcare by 43.0% during the 3rd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 409 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Molina Healthcare alerts:

Insider Transactions at Molina Healthcare

In other news, CAO Maurice Hebert sold 393 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $346.52, for a total transaction of $136,182.36. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 9,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,282,583.96. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.11% of the company’s stock.

Molina Healthcare Trading Down 2.1 %

Shares of MOH stock opened at $326.43 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $18.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Molina Healthcare, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $272.69 and a fifty-two week high of $423.92. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $331.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $327.37.

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The company reported $6.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.96 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $10.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.92 billion. Molina Healthcare had a net margin of 2.92% and a return on equity of 27.88%. Molina Healthcare’s revenue was up 21.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $5.05 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Molina Healthcare, Inc. will post 23.44 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MOH has been the topic of several analyst reports. TD Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Molina Healthcare from $412.00 to $351.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Molina Healthcare from $354.00 to $353.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 29th. StockNews.com raised shares of Molina Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Molina Healthcare from $440.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Molina Healthcare from $405.00 to $331.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Molina Healthcare has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $367.17.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Molina Healthcare

Molina Healthcare Company Profile

(Free Report)

Molina Healthcare, Inc provides managed healthcare services to low-income families and individuals under the Medicaid and Medicare programs and through the state insurance marketplaces. It operates in four segments: Medicaid, Medicare, Marketplace, and Other. The company served in across 19 states. The company was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Long Beach, California.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MOH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Molina Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Molina Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.