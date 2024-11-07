Forte Capital LLC ADV Cuts Stock Position in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Forte Capital LLC ADV lessened its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,855 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. Forte Capital LLC ADV’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $906,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Invesco QQQ by 46,491.6% in the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 32,586,150 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $15,904,322,000 after buying an additional 32,516,210 shares during the last quarter. Steel Grove Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 934.0% in the 1st quarter. Steel Grove Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,434,759 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,525,067,000 after purchasing an additional 3,102,568 shares during the period. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 18,691.3% during the 2nd quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 2,777,351 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $13,307,000 after acquiring an additional 2,762,571 shares in the last quarter. Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 6,215.5% during the 2nd quarter. Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC now owns 908,924 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $409,513,000 after acquiring an additional 894,532 shares during the period. Finally, Harvard Management Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ in the first quarter valued at approximately $304,591,000. 44.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ QQQ opened at $505.58 on Thursday. Invesco QQQ has a 52-week low of $369.05 and a 52-week high of $506.41. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $483.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $470.34.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 31st. Investors of record on Monday, September 23rd were issued a $0.677 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 23rd. This represents a $2.71 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.54%.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

