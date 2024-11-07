Forte Capital LLC ADV Has $1.95 Million Position in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Forte Capital LLC ADV boosted its position in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Free Report) by 1.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,407 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after buying an additional 93 shares during the quarter. Forte Capital LLC ADV’s holdings in Stryker were worth $1,953,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Patrick M Sweeney & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in Stryker by 1.5% during the third quarter. Patrick M Sweeney & Associates Inc. now owns 2,194 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $793,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of Stryker by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 864 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $294,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Stryker by 4.6% in the second quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. now owns 752 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $256,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Plimoth Trust Co. LLC raised its holdings in Stryker by 0.3% during the second quarter. Plimoth Trust Co. LLC now owns 9,476 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $3,224,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Grimes & Company Inc. boosted its position in Stryker by 0.4% during the third quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 8,239 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $2,977,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Stryker from $381.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Stryker from $366.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Stryker from $375.00 to $420.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on Stryker from $393.00 to $409.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Stryker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $393.65.

In other Stryker news, insider Viju Menon sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $355.00, for a total transaction of $213,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,069 shares in the company, valued at $3,219,495. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Viju Menon sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $355.00, for a total value of $213,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,069 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,219,495. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP M Kathryn Fink sold 7,347 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $366.98, for a total transaction of $2,696,202.06. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 10,042 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,685,213.16. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 10,068 shares of company stock valued at $3,693,972 over the last three months. 5.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Stryker stock opened at $369.02 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $360.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $345.12. The firm has a market cap of $140.68 billion, a PE ratio of 39.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.22. Stryker Co. has a one year low of $266.93 and a one year high of $376.04.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The medical technology company reported $2.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.77 by $0.10. Stryker had a net margin of 16.34% and a return on equity of 23.07%. The business had revenue of $5.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.37 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.46 earnings per share. Stryker’s revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Stryker Co. will post 12.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in total joint replacements, such as hip, knee and shoulder, and trauma and extremities surgeries.

