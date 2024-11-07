Fortive Co. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.08 (NYSE:FTV)

Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, November 6th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 29th will be paid a dividend of 0.08 per share by the technology company on Friday, December 27th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.43%.
Fortive has increased its dividend by an average of 1.2% per year over the last three years. Fortive has a payout ratio of 7.7% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Fortive to earn $4.17 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.32 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 7.7%.
Fortive Trading Up 4.1 %
Shares of FTV opened at $74.29 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Fortive has a 12-month low of $64.69 and a 12-month high of $87.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.77 billion, a PE ratio of 29.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.13. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $75.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $74.27.
Insider Activity at Fortive
In related news, SVP Jonathan L. Schwarz sold 14,223 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.80, for a total transaction of $1,049,657.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 68,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,030,281.80. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Fortive news, SVP Stacey A. Walker sold 171,808 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.71, for a total value of $12,320,351.68. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 42,651 shares in the company, valued at $3,058,503.21. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Jonathan L. Schwarz sold 14,223 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.80, for a total value of $1,049,657.40. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 68,161 shares in the company, valued at $5,030,281.80. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 192,895 shares of company stock valued at $13,878,151. Insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of brokerages recently weighed in on FTV. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Fortive from $90.00 to $89.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Fortive from $85.00 to $77.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Fortive from $82.00 to $77.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Wolfe Research downgraded Fortive from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on Fortive in a research report on Friday, September 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $89.00 price objective for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $88.20.
Get Our Latest Analysis on Fortive
Fortive Company Profile
Fortive Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and services professional and engineered products, software, and services in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Intelligent Operating Solutions, Precision Technologies, and Advanced Healthcare Solutions. The Intelligent Operating Solutions segment provides advanced instrumentation, software, and services, including electrical test and measurement, facility and asset lifecycle software applications, and connected worker safety and compliance solutions for manufacturing, process industries, healthcare, utilities and power, communications and electronics, and other industries.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Fortive
- What is an Earnings Surprise?
- 2 Reasons To Like Coinbase After The Election, 1 to Still Avoid
- 3 Tickers Leading a Meme Stock Revival
- Hunting for High-Yield Bargains? 2 REITs to Consider
- Want to Profit on the Downtrend? Downtrends, Explained.
- Fiserv Is Up 50% This Year and Can Go Another 50% Higher
Receive News & Ratings for Fortive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.